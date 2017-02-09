Sports Listen

Coca-Cola strong in 4Q, but revenue erosion goes on

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 7:39 am 1 min read
ATLANTA (AP) — Coca-Cola’s had as strong fourth quarter but its revenue erosion continues, falling for the sixth consecutive quarter.

The world’s biggest beverage maker earned $550 million, or 13 cents per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31. A year ago the Atlanta-based company earned $1.24 billion, or 28 cents per share.

Earnings, adjusted for one-time costs and asset impairment costs, came to 37 cents per share. That’s a penny better than what analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research anticipated.

Total revenue dropped to $9.41 billion from $10 billion, dragged down partly by a strong dollar, acquisitions and divestitures. Still, this managed to beat the $9.1 billion in revenue that analysts surveyed by Zacks were calling for.

Global sales volume dipped 1 percent, with a 4 percent drop in Latin America and 1 percent increases in both North America and Europe.

Shares of Coca-Cola edged down slightly in Thursday premarket trading.

Coca-Cola’s No. 2 executive, James Quincey, is preparing to succeed CEO Muhtar Kent in May. Quincey is expected to oversee a critical period of transformation for Coke, which has also been cutting costs to please shareholders.

Rival PepsiCo Inc. will report its results next week.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KO

_____

