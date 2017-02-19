Sports Listen

Colorado town getting marijuana shop with drive-up window

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 6:35 pm < a min read
PARACHUTE, Colo. (AP) — The western Colorado town of Parachute is getting a marijuana shop with a drive-up window, believed to be the first in the state.

The Glenwood Springs Post Independent reported Saturday (http://bit.ly/2m1PZCA) the Parachute Board of Trustees approved a business license for Tumbleweed Express last week.

The business also had to get approval from the state Marijuana Enforcement Division.

The division says Tumbleweed Express cannot allow anyone younger than 21 on the premises, even in the back seat of a car. The business must also have security and surveillance and marijuana may not be visible from outside the dispensary.

Tumbleweed Express is expected to open in March.

Parachute Town Manager Stuart McArthur says marijuana accounted for nearly 30 percent of the community’s 2016 sales tax revenue of just over $1 million.

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Colorado town getting marijuana…
