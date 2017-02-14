Sports Listen

Trending:

CongressEPAGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Credit Suisse narrows 4Q…

Credit Suisse narrows 4Q loss ahead of US settlement

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 2:05 am < a min read
Share

GENEVA (AP) — Credit Suisse says it more than halved its fourth-quarter loss, amid a “challenging” market and internal restructuring, and before a multibillion-dollar settlement with U.S. regulators.

The Zurich-based bank set aside about $2 billion in the quarter to help pay for what became a $5.3 billion settlement with the U.S. Justice Department, finalized last month, over claims the bank misled investors about the quality of mortgage-backed securities that it sold before the 2008 financial crisis.

The bank said Tuesday its fourth-quarter loss narrowed to 2.35 billion Swiss francs ($2.34 billion), down from 5.83 billion francs a year earlier. For the year, the net loss dropped to 2.45 billion, from 2.94 billion in 2015.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Quarterly revenues rose 23 percent to 5.18 billion, helped by a strong investment banking and capital markets segment.

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Credit Suisse narrows 4Q…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1861: First Medal of Honor awarded

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

The National Archives Rotunda Sleepover

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended