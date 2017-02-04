Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Deutsche Bank says 'sorry'…

Deutsche Bank says ‘sorry’ in full-page German newspaper ads

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 11:03 am < a min read
Share

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Deutsche Bank has apologized in full-page newspaper ads for misconduct that has cost the company billions.

The ad, signed by CEO John Cryan, ran Saturday in German newspapers including the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and the Munich-based Sueddeutsche Zeitung. The bank said its past conduct “not only cost us money, but also our reputation and trust.”

In December, Deutsche Bank agreed to a $7.2 billion settlement with the U.S. Justice Department over dealings in opaque bonds based on home loans in 2005-2007. Losses on such bonds helped start the global financial crisis.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

Other misconduct cases included rigging interest benchmarks and money-laundering violations involving Russia.

Advertisement

The ad said “we in the management committee and bank leadership as a whole will do everything in our power to keep such cases from happening again.”

Topics:
Business News Media News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Deutsche Bank says 'sorry'…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended