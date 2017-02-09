Dollar lower

Trending:
The U.S. dollar is lower against other North American currencies in New York trading.
It’s worth 1.31 Canadian dollars, down from late Wednesday.
And the dollar is trading at 20.42 Mexican pesos, also down from late Wednesday.
What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.
What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.
Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.
A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.