Dollar lower

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 10:42 am < a min read
The U.S. dollar is lower against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.31 Canadian dollars, down from late Wednesday.

And the dollar is trading at 20.42 Mexican pesos, also down from late Wednesday.

