Dollar mixed

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 3:21 pm < a min read
The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.31 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Thursday.

And the dollar is trading at 20.33 Mexican pesos, down from late Thursday.

