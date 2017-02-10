Dollar mixed

Trending:
The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading.
It’s worth 1.31 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Thursday.
And the dollar is trading at 20.33 Mexican pesos, down from late Thursday.
