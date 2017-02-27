Sports Listen

Drugmakers pledge restraint, but prices will still soar

By LINDA A. JOHNSON
and The Associated Press February 27, 2017 2:09 pm < a min read
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Johnson & Johnson issued its first public report on price increases for its drugs, the latest move by a big drugmaker to try to quell the furor over high drug prices.

J&J said Monday that the list prices of its drugs on average rose less than 10 percent a year over the last 5 years. It said net prices, after deducting the discounts and fees insurers and other middlemen get, rose 5 percent or less. That is below some of the triple-digit price increases that have sparked anger in recent months, but it is still far higher than inflation.

Several drugmakers have begun revealing more information about their pricing and some are pledging to keep a lid on increases, but experts do not expect prices for medicine to fall.

