Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Egypt says near meeting…

Egypt says near meeting Russia’s airport security demands

By HAMZA HENDAWI
and The Associated Press February 26, 2017 7:44 am < a min read
Share

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian officials say they are drawing closer to meeting all demands set by Russia on airport security to restore flights to Egypt.

They say work has begun this week to install up to 16 finger-print security gates for employees at two of Cairo airport’s main terminals and to raise a potentially vulnerable stretch of the facility’s perimeter fence at a residential Cairo suburb.

The officials say 16 such gates have already been installed at the facility’s 1 and 3 terminals at Moscow’s request.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

The officials spoke Sunday on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

Advertisement

Moscow suspended air links to Egypt after Islamic militants downed a Russian airliner over Sinai in 2015, killing all 224 people on board and decimating the country’s vital tourism industry.

Topics:
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Egypt says near meeting…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.