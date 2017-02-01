Electrolux sees Q4 jump, weak South American market

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish home appliance maker Electrolux has reported a jump in fourth-quarter profits and a slight increase in sales, but cautioned about a weak market in South America hitting its earnings.
The world’s second-largest appliance maker after U.S. rival Whirlpool, Electrolux said net profit for the period was 1.3 billion kronor ($148 million), up from a 393 million kronor deficit a year earlier.
The company said it had quarterly sales of 32.1 billion ($365 billion), a 1 percent increase from 31.8 billion during the same period last year.
Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions
CEO Jonas Samuelson said Wednesday that the trends are positive except in South America, where operations “continued to be impacted by a weakening market environment” and affected earnings and sales.
He says the outlook for 2017 is growth of “approximately 1 percent.”