Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay RaiseHiring FreezeFOIAExecutive OrderMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » EU, Mexico to speed…

EU, Mexico to speed up trade talks amid Trump fallout

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 9:30 am < a min read
Share

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and Mexico are to speed up talks on a new trade agreement as U.S. President Donald Trump moves to renegotiate major international trade pacts.

EU and Mexico trade chiefs have agreed to hold negotiations on April 3-7 and June 26-29. They will also meet between rounds to push for further progress.

EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström and Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said in a statement Wednesday that “we are witnessing the worrying rise of protectionism around the world. Side by side, as like-minded partners, we must now stand up for the idea of global, open cooperation.”

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Trade between the two more than doubled between 2005 and 2015 from 26 billion euros to 53 billion euros ($28 billion-$57 billion), but their current trade pact dates from 2000.

Advertisement

___

This story has been corrected to change U.S. president’s name in first paragraph.

Topics:
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » EU, Mexico to speed…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

2003: Space shuttle Columbia breaks up while entering the atmosphere over Texas

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended