Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Explosion, fire reported at…

Explosion, fire reported at oil refinery near Los Angeles

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 11:34 am < a min read
Share

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — There’s been an explosion and fire at an oil refinery near Los Angeles less than a year after a blast that crippled the plant and led to higher gasoline prices.

Torrance Assistant Fire Chief Steve Treskes says the explosion was reported at 6 a.m. Saturday, but three dozen firefighters had the blaze knocked down within a half-hour.

For a while, though, flames shot 40 feet into the air.

Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.

No injuries are reported and there were no evacuations.

Advertisement

There’s no immediate word on what caused the explosion.

The former ExxonMobil refinery was rocked by an explosion in February 2015 that injured several contractors and shut down the refinery for more than a year.

California regulators fined ExxonMobil more than $500 million for workplace violations related to the blast.

Topics:
Business News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Explosion, fire reported at…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1801: House breaks Electoral College tie, Jefferson elected president

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Bye bye, Bao Bao

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended