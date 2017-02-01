Facebook’s Oculus facing $500 million bill in copyright case

DALLAS (AP) — Facebook’s virtual-reality subsidiary and two of its founders are facing a sobering reality after a jury hit them with a $500 million bill for infringing on the rights of a video-game maker.
The verdict reached Wednesday in a Dallas federal court represents about one-fourth of the $2 billion that Facebook paid two years ago to buy Oculus, a developer of virtual-reality gear and software.
The jury concluded that Oculus and co-founders Palmer Luckey and Brandon Iribe infringed on ZeniMax Media’s copyrights and trademarks as they built their products.
Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018
Oculus is on the hook for $250 million in damages. Iribe is responsible for $150 million, and Luckey is saddled with the remaining $50 million.
Oculus says it will appeal.
ZeniMax’s board includes President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert.