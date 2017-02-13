Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Filipinos in Germany are…

Filipinos in Germany are most generous long-distance lovers

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 3:09 am < a min read
Share

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Filipinos in Germany may be far from home, but their loved ones are near to their hearts on Valentine’s Day.

Money transfer company WorldRemit analyzed internal data of who sends money to its top 10 recipient countries. It said Monday that Filipinos in Germany were the most generous, sending home on average $32.5 more than usual before or after Valentine’s Day week last year.

Following closely were Filipinos in Norway who sent $24 more, and New Zealand, who remitted $12.5 more.

January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election preditions

Comparative government data isn’t available. Central bank statistics show Filipinos in the U.S. send the most home, followed by those in Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

Advertisement

According to World Bank, migrants’ remittances to the Philippines in 2015 reached $28.48 billion, the third highest next to India and China.

Topics:
Business News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Filipinos in Germany are…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended