Flight attendant charged in fake bomb threat signs plea deal

By master
and The Associated Press February 27, 2017 10:31 am < a min read
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A flight attendant accused of making bogus bomb threats on two Skywest flights in 2015 has signed a plea deal to avoid trial, but that could send him to prison for decades.

Twenty-three-year-old Justin Cox-Sever, of Tempe, Arizona, is accused of calling in fake bomb threats on a flight from Charlottesville, Virginia, to Chicago, and on a flight from Minneapolis to Dickinson, North Dakota.

Both flights made emergency landings. No one was hurt.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

The plea agreement calls for Cox-Sever to plead guilty to four of the five charges against him related to interfering with an aircraft. Prosecutors will drop a fifth count, reducing the potential maximum prison sentence from 70 years to 50 years.

The plea deal was filed Saturday. It still needs the approval of a federal judge.

