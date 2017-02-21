Sports Listen

Trending:

ShutdownHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysHigh-Risk ListMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » France slaughtering all ducks…

France slaughtering all ducks in key region due to bird flu

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 4:12 am < a min read
Share

PARIS (AP) — France’s agriculture ministry has ordered all remaining 600,000 ducks in a key poultry-producing region slaughtered to try to stem a growing outbreak of bird flu.

A previous cull in southwestern France failed to stop the spread of the H5N8 virus, which has hit ducks and other birds in more than 300 French farms in the last few months. Most are in the Landes, a foie gras-producing region where the new slaughter is focused.

Agriculture Minister Stephane Le Foll said on France Bleu radio Tuesday that the flu spread faster than expected. He said all 600,000 farmed ducks in the Landes would be killed and measures would be taken to better secure transport of poultry and limit their mobility.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

The virus does not transmit via food and is harmless to humans.

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News Health News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » France slaughtering all ducks…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1792: Washington signs Postal Service Act

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Collecting wastewater samples

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended