Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Freddie Mac to pay…

Freddie Mac to pay Treasury $4.5B after profit doubles

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 11:18 am < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Freddie Mac will pay the U.S. Treasury a dividend of $4.5 billion next month after its profit more than doubled in the last quarter.

The government-controlled mortgage company has paid the Treasury more than $101 billion in dividends since receiving $71.3 billion in bailouts from the government between 2008 and 2012.

Freddie Mac buys mortgages from lenders, packages them into bonds, guarantees them against default and sells them to investors. It does not make loans to homebuyers directly.

Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.

The McLean, Virginia, company reported net income of $4.85 billion in its fourth quarter, compared with $2.16 billion in the same period a year before.

Advertisement

For 2016, it reported net income of $7.82 billion, up from $6.38 billion in 2015.

Topics:
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Freddie Mac to pay…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1878: Silver dollars made legal

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

'Hidden Figures' filmmaker, author receive award

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended