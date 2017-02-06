Sports Listen

Trending:

Bug BountyHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysWhistleblowersMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Gap raises fourth-quarter earnings…

Gap raises fourth-quarter earnings outlook on better sales

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 5:40 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Gap Inc. is raising its earnings outlook after delivering a solid sales performance during the critical holiday shopping period.

The San Francisco, California-based company said fourth-quarter revenue at stores opened at least a year rose 2 percent.

By division, Gap’s namesake stores saw the key measure unchanged, while Old Navy enjoyed a 5 percent gain. Banana Republic posted a 3 percent decline.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

The clothing chain has been trying to recover from a long-running malaise.

Advertisement

Gap said it now expects earnings for the fourth-quarter to be 50 cents to 51 cents per share on an adjusted base. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had been expecting 44 cents per share.

Gap’s stock rose more than 3 percent in after-market trading.

Topics:
Business News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Gap raises fourth-quarter earnings…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1911: Ronald Reagan born

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Puppy all-stars and Webb telescope

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended