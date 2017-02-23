Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceDoDSocial mediaFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » German federal police say…

German federal police say British hacker arrested in London

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 4:23 am < a min read
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s federal police say a 29-year-old Briton has been arrested on a European arrest warrant on suspicion of a cyberattack on Deutsche Telekom.

The Federal Criminal Police Office said Thursday the man, whose name wasn’t released, is suspected of conducting a cyberattack on an internet access router in November that meant around 1 million customers couldn’t go online.

The office says the suspect, who was arrested Wednesday at a London airport, planned to hack the router to integrate it into a networked “botnet” for cybercrimes.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Prosecutors say he allegedly offered to sell the botnet over the so-called darknet for “attack scenarios like so-called DDoS attacks.”

Advertisement

A DDoS, or “Distributed Denial of Service,” attack is an attempt to make an online service unavailable by overwhelming it with traffic from multiple sources.

Topics:
Business News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » German federal police say…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1732: George Washington born

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Live-fire exercise on the USS Bataan

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6605 0.0001 0.61%
L 2020 25.0707 -0.0027 1.04%
L 2030 27.7800 -0.0065 1.48%
L 2040 29.8366 -0.0094 1.70%
L 2050 17.0719 -0.0068 1.91%
G Fund 15.2394 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5464 0.0120 0.23%
C Fund 32.6799 -0.0318 1.90%
S Fund 43.2654 -0.1702 2.16%
I Fund 25.7181 0.0575 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.