Gold, sliver rise

By The Associated Press February 24, 2017 4:14 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — The February gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,256.90 an ounce, up $6.70.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $18.34 an ounce, up 22 cents.

