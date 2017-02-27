Grain lower; livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 7v cents lower at $4.2420 a bushel; March corn was down 2 cents at $3.62 a bushel; March oats was unchanged at $2.5160 a bushel while March soybeans lost 1 cent to $10.1240 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

February live cattle was .80 cent lower at $1.2455 a pound; March feeder cattle was up 1.23 cent at $1.2930 pound; February lean hogs lost .73 cent to $.6875 a pound.