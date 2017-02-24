Grain mixed; livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 6 cents lower at $4.32 a bushel; March corn was down 1.40 cents at $3.64 a bushel; March oats was up .20 cent at $2.5340 a bushel while March soybeans gained 1.40 cents to $10.13 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

February live cattle was .35 cent lower at $1.2273 a pound; March feeder cattle was down .28 cent at $1.2488 pound; February lean hogs gained .08 cent to $.6665 a pound.