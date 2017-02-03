Sports Listen

Grain mostly lower, livestock mixed

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 3:46 pm < a min read
CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. was off 4.25 cents to 4.3025 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 2.25 cents at 3.6525 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 3.75 cents at $2.5875 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans declined 10.25 cents to $10.27 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. February live cattle was up .03 cent at $1.1690 a pound; March feeder cattle fell .18 cent at $1.2357 a pound; while February lean hogs was off .03 cent at $.7032 a pound.

