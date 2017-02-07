Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementWorkforceFirst 100 DaysDoDMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Growth in consumer borrowing…

Growth in consumer borrowing slowed in December

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER February 7, 2017 3:00 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumers increased their borrowing in December at the slowest pace in six months, as growth in credit card usage decelerated sharply.

The Federal Reserve says total borrowing rose $14.2 billion in December, a slowdown from November’s increase of $25.2 billion. Borrowing in the category that covers auto loans and student loans rose by $11.8 billion, just slightly below the $13.4 billion increase in November.

But borrowing in the category that covers credit cards slowed to a gain of just $2.4 billion after a surge of $11.8 billion in November. It was the weakest showing since credit card debt had fallen last February.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

The big November gain in credit card debt had been viewed as a good sign at the start of the holiday shopping season.

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Growth in consumer borrowing…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1984: Challenger completes its 4th flight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors from Misawa Airbase take a group photo with their sculpture

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended