Half-ton concrete bird snatched from perch at chicken farm

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 9:21 am < a min read
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Where do you hide a 1,000-pound chicken?

That’s what sheriff’s deputies in Alexander County, North Carolina, are trying to figure out as they search for the concrete statue that disappeared from a farm west of Taylorsville over the weekend.

While the chicken may be heavy, it’s only 3 feet tall.

Deputies think the statue was taken sometime between 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday from the driveway of the farm.

Chief Deputy Tod Jones told the Hickory Daily Record (http://bit.ly/2l7Z6BF) the statue’s base was found several miles away. Jones said the statue is valued at about $1,100.

Alexander County is near Hickory, about 60 miles north of Charlotte.

