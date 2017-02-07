Honda, Hitachi Automotive to develop, make electric vehicles

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. says it has signed a deal with Hitachi Automotive Systems to jointly develop, make and sell motors for electric vehicles.

Honda, which also makes its own electric motors, has a fuel-cell vehicle and hybrids in its lineup. It’s planning an electric vehicle for sale later this year, mostly abroad.

The wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Hitachi has supplied electric motors to other automakers in the past, including General Motors Co. of the U.S. and Nissan Motor Co., which makes the Leaf electric car.

The deal signed Tuesday is part of a big push by Honda into electric cars. The joint venture will have manufacturing and sales operations in the U.S. and China, the companies said.