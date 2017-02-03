Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Honda profit jumps on…

Honda profit jumps on cost cuts, absence of recall expenses

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 2:15 am < a min read
Share

TOKYO (AP) — Honda says profit jumped 36 percent October-December on year, shrugging off damage from a strong yen, and the Japanese automaker raised its annual forecast.

Tokyo-based Honda Motor Co. reported Friday cost cuts lifted fiscal third quarter profit to 168.8 billion yen ($1.5 billion), up from 124.1 billion yen the previous year.

Quarterly sales edged down 3 percent to 3.5 trillion yen ($31 billion) from 3.6 trillion yen.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Honda, which makes the Odyssey minivan, Asimo child-like robot and Super Cub motorcycle, raised its full fiscal year profit forecast to 545 billion yen ($4.8 billion).

Advertisement

That was up 58 percent from 344.5 billion yen a year ago, when Honda was hit by expenses for recalls over Takata air bags.

Honda had earlier expected a 415 billion yen ($3.6 billion) annual profit.

Topics:
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Honda profit jumps on…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1848: Treaty extends US borders to Pacific Ocean

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

A Sailor practices proper freefall technique during military freefall training.

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended