Sports Listen

Trending:

Education Dept.WorkforceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Hunting tools tell how…

Hunting tools tell how first people in Denmark lived

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 6:21 am < a min read
Share

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish town says archaeologists have found some 13,000-year-old hunting tools that give “a fantastic insight” into how some of the first people in Denmark lived.

The municipality of Horsens says in a statement that flint tools, reindeer antlers, “well-preserved flora and fauna relics” and a pike skeleton were found in connection with the construction of a bypass road south of the town some 170 kilometers (106 miles) west of Copenhagen.

Horsens Museum spokeswoman Lone Seeberg said Friday the items, described as “some of the earliest traces of human beings in Denmark,” were found in an ice age lake in December.

January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election preditions
Topics:
Business News Science News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Hunting tools tell how…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Master Sgt. James Babcock uses snow blower to clear path at Stewart Air National Guard Base in New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended