January sales lag for top 3 automakers

DETROIT (AP) — January is living up to its reputation as the weakest month of the year for U.S. auto sales. General Motors, Toyota and Ford — the top three in U.S. sales — are reporting declines last month.

Sales at General Motors fell 3.8 percent from last January, while Ford’s sales were down 1 percent. Toyota’s sales plunged 11 percent, as did Fiat Chrysler’s.

Not all automakers saw declines, though.

Honda and Nissan both saw 6 percent sales gains thanks to strong truck and SUV sales. Hyundai’s sales were up 3 percent. And Volkswagen’s sales jumped 17 percent as the sting from its diesel cheating scandal began to fade.

Winter weather and holiday debts typically keep buyers away from car dealerships in January. But they’re expected to return in the coming months as the weather improves and tax refunds and deals on new vehicles spur demand.

Sales aren’t expected to top last year’s record of 17.55 million, but they’re still forecast to come in at historically high levels.