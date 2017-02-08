Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementWorkforceFirst 100 DaysDoDMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Japan broad trade surplus…

Japan broad trade surplus at 9-year high on export rebound

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 1:47 am < a min read
Share

TOKYO (AP) — Japan says its current account surplus hit a 9-year high in 2016, helped by lower costs for imported oil and improved exports.

The perennial trade surpluses Japan runs with the U.S. are a sore point for U.S. President Donald Trump, and the data announced Wednesday came just as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was preparing for summit meetings with Trump later in the week.

The current account is a wide gauge of trade and includes investment flows as well as exports and imports. The 20.65 trillion yen ($183.7 billion) surplus was up 25 percent from a year before and the second highest on record.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

Exports fell by less than imports, leaving a goods trade surplus of 5.58 trillion yen ($49 billion), after a deficit of 628.8 billion yen in 2015.

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Japan broad trade surplus…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1984: Challenger completes its 4th flight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors from Misawa Airbase take a group photo with their sculpture

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended