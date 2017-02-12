Japan’s economy grew 1 percent in 2016, slowed in Oct-Dec

TOKYO (AP) — Japan reports its economy expanded at a slightly slower than expected 1 percent annual pace in 2016, helped by an uptick in exports.

The Cabinet office reported Monday that world’s third-largest economy grew 0.2 percent in the last quarter, according to preliminary data, the slowest pace for the year.

The Japanese economy grew 1.2 percent in 2015. But slower growth in China sapped demand for machinery and other inputs for much of 2016. A modest recovery in the region’s biggest economy helped lift exports late in the year.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has sought to rekindle growth through lavish monetary easing meant to foster inflation and stimulate demand. But manufacturers have been slow to invest or raise wages, and the consumer demand that drives most business activity has remained tepid.