Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Judge dismisses Melania Trump's…

Judge dismisses Melania Trump’s lawsuit against Daily Mail

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 9:50 pm < a min read
Share

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A Maryland judge has dismissed first lady Melania Trump’s libel lawsuit against Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper over an article that contained insinuations that she had worked as an escort.

Court records show that Montgomery County Circuit Judge Sharon Burrell ruled Thursday to dismiss the suit against Mail Media Inc., the corporation that publishes the Daily Mail’s website. The Daily Mail’s argument centered on whether the lawsuit should have been filed in Maryland and whether Trump was suing the correct corporate entity.

Trump also has filed a lawsuit against the paper in London.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

The first lady’s libel suit against blogger Webster Tarpley of Gaithersburg for reporting the escort rumors was allowed to move ahead last week.

Advertisement

She filed the lawsuit in Rockville in September, after both Tarpley and the Daily Mail issued retractions.

Topics:
Business News Media News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Judge dismisses Melania Trump's…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1848: Treaty extends US borders to Pacific Ocean

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

A Sailor practices proper freefall technique during military freefall training.

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended