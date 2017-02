Markets Right Now: Energy companies lead stocks higher

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stock indexes are trading at record highs as investors weighed earnings news and the sale of infant formula maker Mead Johnson.

Oil companies led the gainers as the price of crude oil headed higher. Newfield Exploration rose 2.8 percent and Exxon Mobil gained 1 percent.

Enfamil maker Mead Johnson rose 5.1 percent after it agreed to be acquired by Britain’s Reckitt Benckiser for $16.6 billion, or $90 a share.

Skechers jumped 20 percent after the shoe company’s sales beat analysts’ forecasts.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,314.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 68 points, or 0.3 percent, to 20,240. The Nasdaq composite rose 15 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,730.

____

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as investors found bright spots in the latest company earnings. Major indexes hit record highs a day ago.

Energy companies rose with the price of oil Friday morning.

Infant formula maker Mead Johnson rose 4.7 percent after it agreed to be acquired by Britain’s Reckitt Benckiser for $16.6 billion, or $90 a share.

Skechers jumped 18 percent and Activision Blizzard climbed 14 percent after they reported results that beat analysts’ forecasts.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,312.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 51 points, or 0.3 percent, to 20,223. The Nasdaq composite rose 14 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,728.