Sports Listen

Trending:

DUNSDoDFirst 100 DaysHigh-Risk ListMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Markets Right Now: US…

Markets Right Now: US indexes gain, remain at record highs

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 11:57 am 1 min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are trading at record highs on Wall Street as the market resumed its climb after a holiday break.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Energy companies rose in midday trading Tuesday along with the price of oil. Devon Energy jumped 3.1 percent.

Advertisement

Food makers were also rising more than the rest of the market. J.M. Smucker gained 4.6 percent and Mondelez climbed 4.4 percent.

Kraft Heinz fell 3 percent after withdrawing its offer to buy Unilever.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,360.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 68 points, or 0.3 percent, to 20,692. The Nasdaq composite rose 14 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,853.

Overseas markets were mostly higher.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.42 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as investors return from the holiday weekend in a buying mood.

Energy companies and banks posted some of the biggest gains in early trading Tuesday. Hess rose 2 percent and Northern Trust rose 1 percent.

The gains sent indexes further into record territory. U.S. markets were closed Monday for Presidents Day.

Several companies were rising after reporting better results than analysts expected. Wal-Mart jumped 2.6 percent and Home Depot rose 1 percent.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,358.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 71 points, or 0.4 percent, to 20,699. The Nasdaq composite rose 18 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,856.

Topics:
Business News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Markets Right Now: US…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1885: Washington Monument dedicated

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors handle lines during a small boat operation aboard USS Nimitz

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6409 0.0038 0.61%
L 2020 25.0260 0.0068 1.04%
L 2030 27.7096 0.0094 1.48%
L 2040 29.7502 0.0110 1.70%
L 2050 17.0168 0.0065 1.91%
G Fund 15.2344 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5362 0.0237 0.23%
C Fund 32.5153 0.0549 1.90%
S Fund 43.1201 0.0607 2.16%
I Fund 25.6715 -0.0650 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.