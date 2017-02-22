Sports Listen

Markets Right Now: US stocks edge back from record highs

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 11:54 am 1 min read
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

U.S. stocks are mostly lower following a record-setting run.

Energy companies are slipping along with the price of crude oil Wednesday and technology stocks, which have risen every day in February, are also down.

Newfield Exploration sank 7 percent.

Newmont Mining dropped 6 percent after reporting earnings that were weaker than Wall Street analysts were expecting.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,361.

The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 20,747. The Nasdaq composite declined 9 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,855.

Bond prices didn’t move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.43 percent.

9:35 a.m.

Declines in energy and industrial stocks are leading U.S. indexes slightly lower in early trading as the market comes off a record closing high the day before.

Energy companies fell early Wednesday along with the price of crude oil. Newfield Exploration sank 9 percent.

Newmont Mining dropped 2 percent after reporting earnings that were weaker than Wall Street analysts were expecting.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,358.

The Dow Jones industrial average gave back 46 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,697. The Nasdaq composite declined 13 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,852.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.40 percent.

