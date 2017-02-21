Sports Listen

Naked drinks to tweak labels to make ingredients clearer

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 1:06 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — PepsiCo will tweak the labels for some Naked juices and smoothies to make clearer what ingredients they contain.

The changes should start appearing in about eight months, said Maia Kats, director of litigation for the Center for Science in the Public Interest.

The front label for Naked’s “Kale Blazer,” for instance, will now picture an orange and apple instead of just leafy greens. The CSPI had sued PepsiCo, saying the labels were misleading because the imagery didn’t reflect that first ingredient is orange juice. Instead of “veggies” above the name, the label will say “fruit & veggie juice.” A side panel will cite ingredients in order of predominance.

PepsiCo Inc. thanked CSPI for working with it and noted the ingredients will remain the same, and only the labels are changing.

The Associated Press

