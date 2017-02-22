Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceDoDSocial mediaFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Ohio University board chooses…

Ohio University board chooses school’s 21st president

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 2:34 pm < a min read
Share

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio University trustees have chosen former Texas Tech University President Duane Nellis as the school’s 21st president.

The board of trustees announced their selection of Nellis on Wednesday at the university’s Dublin campus. Three of four finalists withdrew their candidacies, leaving Nellis as the only remaining candidate.

Nellis also served as president of the University of Idaho.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

President Roderick McDavis left office Feb. 17, and David Descutner is serving as interim president. He is a former dean and executive vice provost.

Advertisement

Ohio University’s Athens campus was established in 1804 and has more than 23,000 students.

Topics:
Business News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Ohio University board chooses…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1732: George Washington born

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Video: Pruitt addresses EPA employees for first time

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6604 0.0195 0.61%
L 2020 25.0734 0.0474 1.04%
L 2030 27.7865 0.0769 1.48%
L 2040 29.8460 0.0958 1.70%
L 2050 17.0787 0.0619 1.91%
G Fund 15.2384 0.0040 0.20%
F Fund 17.5344 -0.0018 0.23%
C Fund 32.7117 0.1964 1.90%
S Fund 43.4356 0.3155 2.16%
I Fund 25.6606 -0.0109 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.