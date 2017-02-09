Rescue crews search for truck driver blown off bridge-tunnel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Rescue crews are trying to save the driver of a tractor trailer after heavy winds swept it off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

Thomas Anderson, deputy director of finance and operations for the bridge and tunnel district in Virginia, told The Associated Press Thursday in a phone interview that the driver was alive right after it fell into the bay. He was standing on the floating truck.

Anderson said the truck had since floated a mile east of the bridge. The accident occurred around 12:30 p.m.

Anderson said helicopters and rescue boats were making their way to the floating vehicle. He said the southbound lanes of the 23-mile bridge-tunnel remain closed.

At the time of the accident, Anderson said the bridge-tunnel experienced wind conditions of up to 40 mph.