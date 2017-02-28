Richmond doctor accused of running ‘pill mill’ operation

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Richmond-area physician ran an oxycodone “pill mill” operation in which he would accept cash upon giving painkillers to patients he had not examined.

News outlets report 61-year-old Dr. Clarence Scranage Jr. was indicted last week and arrested Friday on felony drug charges, including 18 counts of distribution of controlled substances.

Court documents say Scranage was a self-described pain-management specialist for the past five years with offices in Richmond and Henrico and Chesterfield counties.

Authorities say Scranage made at least $650,000 from the scheme.

Advertisement

Scranage’s medical license had been suspended in 2006 after he convicted of obstruction of justice and making a false statement regarding his dealings with former state Del. Fenton L. Bland Jr., who was convicted of bank-fraud conspiracy. His license was reinstated in 2008.