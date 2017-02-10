Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Sargento recalls cheese due…

Sargento recalls cheese due to possible contamination

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 7:41 pm < a min read
Share

PLYMOUTH, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin-based cheesemaker Sargento Foods Inc. is recalling a specialty cheese because of possible bacterial contamination.

Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC of Middlebury, Indiana, notified Sargento that it supplied the company with a Longhorn Colby cheese that may be contaminated with Listeria monocyctogenes. No illnesses have been reported.

The recalled projects are 6.84-ounce packages of Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby with sell-by dates of April 12 and May 10, 2017, and 8-ounce packages of Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese with sell-by dates of June 14 and July 12, 2017.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

The products were packaged at the Sargento plant in Plymouth, Wisconsin, and were distributed nationwide.

Advertisement

Sargento also recalled some products that were packaged on the same line as the affected cheese. No other Sargento products are affected.

___

Online:

https://info.sargento.com/

Topics:
Business News Health News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Sargento recalls cheese due…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended