SpaceX makes good on space station delivery a day late

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 1:16 pm < a min read
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has made good on a 250-mile-high delivery at the International Space Station.

Astronauts captured SpaceX’s Dragon cargo ship Thursday, a day after a GPS problem prevented the capsule from coming too close. The navigation error was quickly fixed, and everything went smoothly the second time around.

The Dragon — loaded with 5,500 pounds of supplies — rocketed away Sunday from NASA’s historic moon pad in Florida. The pad had been idle for nearly six years.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

The station’s six-person crew will accept another shipment Friday, this one from the Russians.

Given the Dragon’s delayed arrival, the astronauts were under orders to open it up as soon as possible to retrieve sensitive science experiments, including 20 mice that are part of a wound-healing experiment.

The Dragon will remain at the space station for a month before it is cut loose to bring back science samples and other items. It’s the only supply ship capable of returning intact to Earth; all the others burn up during re-entry.

Business News Science News
