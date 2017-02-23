Sports Listen

SpaceX makes good on space station delivery a day late

By MARCIA DUNN February 23, 2017 5:46 am < a min read
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has made good on a 250-mile-high delivery at the International Space Station.

Astronauts captured SpaceX’s Dragon cargo ship Thursday, a day after a GPS problem prevented the capsule from coming too close. The navigation error was quickly fixed, and everything went smoothly the second time around.

The Dragon — loaded with 5,500 pounds of supplies — rocketed away Sunday from NASA’s historic moon pad in Florida. The pad had been idle for nearly six years.

The station’s six-person crew will accept another shipment Friday, this one from the Russians.

Given the Dragon’s delayed arrival, the astronauts need to open it up as soon as they can to retrieve sensitive science experiments. Forty mice need to be unloaded. They’re part of a wound-healing experiment.

