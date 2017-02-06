Sports Listen

Trending:

Bug BountyHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysWhistleblowersMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » State: TV maker improperly…

State: TV maker improperly tracked consumers’ viewing habits

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 4:03 pm < a min read
Share

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey officials say television manufacturer Vizio and a subsidiary will pay $2.5 million to settle allegations that they surreptitiously tracked consumers’ viewing habits and sold the information to marketing companies and data brokers.

The settlement announced Monday ends parallel investigations conducted by the state and the Federal Trade Commission into the use of data-collecting technology on Vizio’s smart TVs.

The FTC will get $1.5 million and the state will receive $1 million. The state will suspend $300,000 in civil penalties included in its settlement amount if Vizio complies with the agreement.

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

According to legal documents, Irvine, California-based Vizio and a subsidiary manufactured smart TVs that captured second-by-second information about video displayed on the sets.

Advertisement

The data was sold to marketing companies and data brokers to measure viewing habits, such as the effectiveness of ad campaigns.

___

This story has been corrected to show the settlement was announced Monday, not Tuesday.

Topics:
Business News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » State: TV maker improperly…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1911: Ronald Reagan born

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Puppy all-stars and Webb telescope

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended