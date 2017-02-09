Sports Listen

Strong global sales push Nissan quarterly profit higher

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 3:06 am < a min read
TOKYO (AP) — Nissan says its October-December profit rose 3.5 percent from last year as vehicle sales climbed in all major markets.

Nissan Motor Co., based in the Japanese port city of Yokohama, reported Thursday fiscal third quarter profit of 131.7 billion yen ($1.2 billion), up from 127.2 billion yen the same period a year ago.

Nissan, which makes the March subcompact, Leaf electric car and Infiniti luxury models, sold more vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe and Asia for the quarter compared to the previous year.

The company sold 1.09 million vehicles worldwide during the quarter, up from 1.02 million.

Quarterly sales slipped 2.2 percent to 2.94 trillion yen ($26 billion). The automaker kept its annual forecasts unchanged, projecting 525 billion yen ($4.7 billion) profit on 11.8 trillion yen ($105 billion) sales.

