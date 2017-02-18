The Latest: SpaceX cancels rocket launch from NASA moon pad

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on SpaceX rocket launch that was scheduled for liftoff Saturday (all times local):

10:01 a.m.

SpaceX will have to wait at least another day to launch from NASA’s historic moon pad.

Last-minute rocket trouble forced SpaceX to halt Saturday’s countdown at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.

The unmanned Falcon rocket remains at Launch Complex 39A, waiting to soar on a space station delivery mission. It’s the same pad where Americans flew to the moon almost a half-century ago, and where the shuttle program ended in 2011.

This will be SpaceX’s first Florida launch since a rocket explosion last summer.

The next launch attempt could come as early as Sunday morning.

___

SpaceX is all set to launch a rocket from NASA’s historic moon pad.

As the sun rose Saturday over Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the unmanned Falcon rocket stood at Launch Complex 39A, ready to soar. Liftoff is scheduled for 10:01 a.m.

SpaceX is sending up a load of space station supplies from the exact spot where Americans flew to the moon almost a half-century ago. The pad was last used in 2011 for NASA’s final space shuttle flight.

This is SpaceX’s first launch from Florida since a rocket explosion Sept. 1. The accident during prelaunch testing heavily damaged that pad. SpaceX turned to Launch Complex 39A — which it leases from NASA — to resume flights. The company hopes to launch astronauts from 39A next year.