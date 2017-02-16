Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Thimble tossed! Game piece…

Thimble tossed! Game piece voted out of Monopoly board game

By WAYNE PARRY February 16, 2017 10:02 am < a min read
Share

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — You can still pass “Go” and collect $200 on the Monopoly board, but you soon won’t be able to do it with the thimble game piece.

Voters have rejected the thimble, an integral part of the game since being added to Monopoly in 1935. The move is part of a campaign to select the next generation of game pieces.

Hashtags, emojis and even a rubber duck may replace dogs, cats and hats in an upcoming version.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Hasbro Inc. is holding a worldwide contest to let people choose the eight tokens to be included in the next generation of the property acquisition game, based on the real streets of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Advertisement

Winners will be announced March 19, and will be included in games hitting shelves this August.

Topics:
Business News Lifestyle News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Thimble tossed! Game piece…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1878: Silver dollars made legal

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

'Hidden Figures' filmmaker, author receive award

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended