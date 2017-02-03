Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks sag after Wall Street ends little changed

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mostly lower Friday after Wall Street ended little changed as exchanges that shut for the Lunar New Year resumed trading.

Cautious investors focused on earnings reports from U.S. companies including Facebook and Merck. Ryder System, a truck leasing company, fell 8 percent after earnings fell short of expectations. Ralph Lauren plunged 12 percent after announcing its CEO of two years was leaving. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 6.03 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 19,884.91. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 1.30 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,280.85 and the Nasdaq composite fell 6.45 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,636.20.

Some investors worry President Donald Trump’s actions including last week’s immigration ban, comments on trade and tough talk toward Mexico, Australia and Iran might hurt business confidence and the economy. After a post-election rally that pushed stocks to all-time highs and the Dow above the 20,000-point mark, investors have stepped back this week.

Investors looked ahead to government data on hiring for January. Some of that uncertainty could come today with the government’s jobs report for January. For this report, the first that will be at least partially under the tenure of President Trump, economists estimate employers created 175,000 jobs in January, and the unemployment rate remained at 4.7 percent, according to FactSet.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose but remains below $54 per barrel.

The dollar gained against the yen and was little changed against the euro.

ECONOMY-THE DAY AHEAD

Major business and economic events scheduled for today

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first U.S. jobs report to be released since Donald Trump became president will reveal whether growing confidence among businesses fueled an accelerated pace of hiring in January. The Labor Department will release last month’s employment data this morning.

Also today, the Commerce Department will report on U.S. factory orders for December.

The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers will issue its index of non-manufacturing activity for January as well today.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS-US PLANT

South Korea’s Samsung mulls building US appliance factory

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s Samsung Electronics says it’s considering building a factory to make household appliances in the United States as various industries brace for potential protectionist trade policies under the administration of President Donald Trump.

A spokeswoman for Samsung said the plans were “purely in the evaluation stage” and no decisions have been made. She didn’t want to be named, citing office rules.

Samsung also said in an emailed statement on Friday that it continues to assess “new investment needs in the United States. The news drew the attention of Trump, who tweeted “Thank you, @Samsung! We would love to have you!”

Most Samsung televisions, refrigerators and other household appliances sold in the United States are made in Mexico.

The spokeswoman refused to say whether Samsung was worried about the possibility of the United States moving to impose tariffs on products imported from Mexico.

A spokesman from LG Electronics, another South Korean technology company, said it is also considering building a manufacturing plant in the United States and will decide on the matter within the first half of the year. He also didn’t want to be named, saying that the matter was sensitive.

TRUMP BUSINESS COUNCIL

Uber chief quits Trump business council amid boycott calls

WASHINGTON (AP) — Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has quit President Donald Trump’s council of business leaders, according to an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press.

Kalanick wrote to his employees that he’d spoken with Trump on Thursday to “let him know that I would not be able to participate on his economic council. Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the president or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that.”

His departure came on the eve of the first meeting of the group at the White House, planned for today.

White House officials did not respond to requests for comment.

Led by Stephen Schwarzman, chairman and chief executive of the private equity group Blackstone, the council has about 15 members, including the leaders of Wal-Mart, Tesla, the Cleveland Clinic and Pepsi.

Public outcry about Trump — specifically his executive order suspending the country’s refugee program and halting other aspects of immigration — has put some business leaders in an uncomfortable spot.

Uber, a ride-sharing company popular in urban, largely Democratic areas, has been buffeted all week by boycott campaigns.

Kalanick condemned the executive order and has contributed to relief groups, but calls for a boycott had continued. One woman urging boycotts for all companies tied to Trump said only total resignation from the Trump business forum would satisfy her.

JAPAN-EARNS-HONDA

Honda profit jumps on cost cuts, absence of recall expenses

TOKYO (AP) — Honda says profit jumped 36 percent October-December on year, shrugging off damage from a strong yen, and the Japanese automaker raised its annual forecast.

Tokyo-based Honda Motor Co. reported Friday cost cuts lifted fiscal third quarter profit to 168.8 billion yen ($1.5 billion), up from 124.1 billion yen the previous year.

Quarterly sales edged down 3 percent to 3.5 trillion yen ($31 billion) from 3.6 trillion yen.

Honda, which makes the Odyssey minivan, Asimo child-like robot and Super Cub motorcycle, raised its full fiscal year profit forecast to 545 billion yen ($4.8 billion).

That was up 58 percent from 344.5 billion yen a year ago, when Honda was hit by expenses for recalls over Takata air bags.

Honda had earlier expected a 415 billion yen ($3.6 billion) annual profit.

CHARTER-UNIVISION

Univision networks back on for Charter customers, for now

NEW YORK (AP) — Millions of Charter cable customers can watch Univision again, although it may just be a temporary fix.

The country’s most popular Spanish-language network and other networks owned by Univision had gone black overnight Tuesday for Charter customers in New York, Los Angeles and other markets because of a payment dispute.

Univision said Thursday that a judge temporarily assigned to its court fight with Charter planned to order that the networks come back on for seven days. Another judge returns then.

The companies say the networks are already coming back on.

Cable companies are trying to stem rising costs for the channels they beam out, which trickle down to customer bills. Fights with the owners of the networks can lead to channels being cut off.

BLUE BELL-PLANT INSPECTIONS

Agency traces listeria in Blue Bell product to Iowa supplier

BRENHAM, Texas (AP) — Federal inspectors have confirmed listeria found in a brand of Blue Bell ice cream that prompted another recall of its products originated with a third-party supplier.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the Food and Drug Administration issued a warning letter last month to Iowa-based Aspen Hills detailing the company’s failures in preventing contamination.

The contamination that forced the Blue Bell recall in October was traced to Aspen Hills’ chocolate chip cookie dough.

Blue Bell credited its testing program with identifying the presence of listeria in the dough.

At the time, Blue Bell was regaining some of its market share following a debilitating recall the year before resulting from 10 listeria cases in four states, including three deaths in Kansas.

Aspen Hills ceased production at the end of December.

PIMENTO SPREAD-RECALL

Listeria prompts recall of Ruth’s Salads pimento spread

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ruth’s Salads has announced a recall of its Original Pimento Spread in 7-ounce plastic containers after determining it could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

A statement from the Charlotte-based company on Thursday said the contamination was discovered during random testing by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture. Consumers should check the label: Any spread from Lot #16, with a sell-by date of April 30, 2017, are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

So far, no illnesses have been reported. The recalled spread was distributed in grocery stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and parts of Virginia and Tennessee.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

SNAP-IPO

Snap files for IPO, seeks to raise $3 billion

NEW YORK (AP) — Snap Inc., owner of the popular disappearing-messages service Snapchat, seeks to raise up to $3 billion in an initial public offering.

That number may change based on investor demand.

The highly anticipated IPO is expected to be the one of the largest since Alibaba Group went public in 2014. But Snap is better known than the e-commerce company, drawing comparisons instead to the IPOs of Facebook and Twitter.

According to IPO documents filed on Thursday, Snap has lost nearly $1 billion in the past two years.

Los Angeles-based Snap had revenue of $404.5 million in 2016, up from $58.7 million in 2015. Its net loss was $514.6 million last year, and $372.9 million the year before.

The company says 158 million people use Snapchat daily.

AIRLINES-GULF COMPETITORS

US airlines renew campaign to rein in Gulf carriers

DALLAS (AP) — Leaders of the three biggest U.S. airlines are seeking to meet with new Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to revive their stalled complaint that rivals from the Middle East are getting unfair government subsidies.

The issue took on new urgency last month when one of the fast-growing Middle Eastern carriers, Emirates, announced plans to begin a new route between Athens, Greece, and Newark, New Jersey, just outside New York City. Such flights would entirely bypass Emirates’ home nation, the United Arab Emirates.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said Thursday that Emirates’ announcement — coming as the Obama administration was leaving and before the Trump administration was at full speed — “certainly looks like a shot across the bow.”

NORDSTROM-IVANKA TRUMP

Nordstrom to drop Ivanka Trump’s clothing, accessories line

SEATTLE (AP) — Nordstrom says it will stop selling Ivanka Trump clothing and accessories.

The Seattle Times reports the Seattle-based department store chain said the decision was based on the sales performance of the first daughter’s brand.

A Nordstrom spokesperson didn’t say whether the decision to stop buying the brand was permanent, only that they make buying decisions each season.

The move comes amid a weekslong campaign known as “Grab Your Wallet,” which has been calling for a boycott of retailers that carry Ivanka Trump or Donald Trump merchandise.

In November, Nordstrom posted a response on Twitter to a shopper’s letter calling for the company to stop selling the brand, saying, “We hope that offering a vendor’s products isn’t misunderstood as us taking a political position; we’re not.”