Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay RaiseHiring FreezeFOIAExecutive OrderMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » US auto sales seen…

US auto sales seen lower in January; GM, Ford post declines

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 9:31 am < a min read
Share

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto sales are expected to have fallen in January after ending last year at a record high.

General Motors’ sales fell 3.8 percent from last January, while Ford’s sales were down 1 percent. Nissan’s sales rose 6 percent thanks to strong truck and SUV sales.

Other automakers report sales later Wednesday.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

ALG, an automotive forecasting firm, predicts overall sales will be down 1.5 percent from last January to 1.1 million.

Advertisement

January is typically the weakest month of the year for U.S. auto sales, as winter weather and holiday debts keep buyers away from car dealerships. This year, the hangover could be even more acute, since a strong December capped off a record year for the industry. U.S. auto sales totaled 17.55 million last year.

Topics:
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » US auto sales seen…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

2003: Space shuttle Columbia breaks up while entering the atmosphere over Texas

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended