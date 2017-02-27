Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » US durable goods orders…

US durable goods orders jumped 1.8 percent in January

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
and The Associated Press February 27, 2017 8:51 am 2 min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. businesses boosted their orders for long-lasting manufactured goods in January by the largest amount in three months, but a key category that tracks business investment plans slipped.

Orders for durable goods rose 1.8 percent in January after two months of declines, the Commerce Department said Monday. The strength stemmed from a big surge in demand for commercial aircraft and military aircraft. Excluding the transportation category, orders actually fell 0.2 percent, the weakest showing since June.

Demand in a category that tracks business investment plans fell 0.4 percent, the first decline since September. Analysts believe business investment will strengthen this year as the manufacturing sector recovers from two years of lackluster gains.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Manufacturing firms have struggled since 2015 with a rising value of the dollar, which makes exports more expensive. In addition, a plunge in oil prices triggered sharp cutbacks in investment spending at energy companies. However, in recent months the dollar has stabilized and oil prices have resumed rising, developments that are expected to benefit exports and domestic investment.

Advertisement

Growth in the overall economy slowed to an annual rate of just 1.9 percent in the final three months of last year. The government will revise its initial estimate on Tuesday. Stronger consumer spending is expected to lift fourth quarter growth to slightly above 2 percent.

Growth has averaged annual rates of around 2 percent over the past seven years as the country has struggled to emerge from the deepest recession since the 1930s.

President Donald Trump campaigned on a pledge to double growth rates to 4 percent or better. His Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said that the administration’s economic proposals of tax reform and deregulation should boost growth to 3 percent or better, although he has said the improvements may not been seen until next year.

Durable goods are items intended to last at least three years, such as household appliances and cars.

For January, orders for commercial aircraft rose 69.9 percent, while demand for military aircraft increased 59.9 percent. Orders for machinery were up a modest 0.5 percent. Demand for computers rose 3.9 percent.

Topics:
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » US durable goods orders…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1951: States ratify 22nd Amendment

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS secretary visits FDA

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.