Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementWorkforceFirst 100 DaysDoDMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » US trade deficit last…

US trade deficit last year hit highest level since 2012

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER February 7, 2017 8:30 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit narrowed slightly in December, but the improvement wasn’t enough to keep the deficit for the entire year from rising to the highest level since 2012. That should provide fuel for President Donald Trump’s contention that America needs a tougher approach to trade.

The Commerce Department says the deficit in December fell 3.2 percent to $44.2 billion. A gain in exports of commercial aircraft, heavy machinery and autos offset a rise in imports. For the whole year, the deficit rose 0.4 percent to $502.3 billion, the highest annual imbalance since 2012.

Trump has pledged to impose penalty tariffs on countries such as China and Mexico to force them to drop what he contends are unfair trade practices that have cost millions of American jobs.

January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election preditions
Topics:
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » US trade deficit last…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1984: Challenger completes its 4th flight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Olmsted Terrace Cleaning

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended