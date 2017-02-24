Sports Listen

Vanderbilt: More than 3,000 medical records wrongly accessed

By
The Associated Press February 24, 2017
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt University Medical Center officials say the hospital has had a security breach where two employees accessed medical records of more than 3,000 patients.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/2mu5pin ) reports the hospital has sent out letters to patients whose personal information was inappropriately viewed.

Two patient transporters accessed information that included names, birth dates and medical identification numbers. One employee had the ability to see Social Security numbers at times.

Hospital spokesman John Howser said in a statement that there was no indication that employees printed, forwarded or downloaded the information or that any patients have suffered financial harm. The hospital will pay for credit monitoring in cases where a Social Security number was accessed.

The spokesman said the two employees have been disciplined and patient transport staff no longer has access to electronic medical records.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

